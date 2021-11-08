Walmart Upgraded at Morgan Stanley on Walmart+ Potential

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report is off to a strong start with its subscription service Walmart+, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley who maintained an overweight rating and $170 price target.

The firm says the latest AlphaWise data confirms that Walmart plus has more than 14 million members, up from 10 to 11 million earlier in the year.

"Our latest survey corroborates this inflection and indicates the program is still adding new members, though at a slower pace since the summer. Also, the membership TAM (which includes those 'very likely' to subscribe, discounted by 25%) stands at 23.7m members, a new survey high," analyst Simeon Gutman said.

Walmart+, which was launched in 2020, offers perks like same day grocery delivery, fuel rewards and scan & go shopping.

Walmart+ also offers free shipping on all Walmart.com orders, prescription discounts, a partnership with the American Express Platinum Card and also early access to Black Friday deals.

Based on the membership estimates, Morgan Stanley estimates that Walmart+ could be generating more than $1.5 billion in annual fee revenue.

"Membership fees nonetheless provide Walmart with a durable, recurring revenue stream. The fees should also increasingly leverage as: 1) the cost of providing Walmart+ perks falls (due to better fulfillment efficiencies/scale) and 2) members shift wallet share to Walmart (which our analysis suggests is already happening)," Gutman said.

Morgan Stanley estimates that 11.1% of U.S. households have Walmart+, which is up from previous estimates between 7% and 9%.

Walmart shares were falling 0.5% to $149.49 in afternoon trading on Friday.