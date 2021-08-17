Walmart Stock Lower as Earnings Beat Muted by Slowing e-Commerce Sales

Walmart sales top $141 billion, but the pace of its digital sales slows sharply over the three months ended in July.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, and raised its full-year profit forecast, but slower e-commerce sales held back the stock in pre-market trading.

The world's biggest retailer said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in at $1.78 per share, rising 14.1% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the consensus forecast of $1.56 per share.

Group revenues, the company said, were tabbed at $141.05 billion, a 2.4% increase from last year that topped analysts' estimates of $136.8 billion. U.S. same-store sales rose 5.2% from last year, the company said, well ahead of the Refinitiv forecast of around 3%. e-Commerce sales, Walmart noted, rose 6%, down from 37% in the previous quarter.

Looking into the 2022 financial year sales to rise by only low single digits, Walmart said it sees earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.25 per share, up from its prior estimate of mid-single-digit growth, with comparable sales rising by between 5% and 6%.

“We had another strong quarter in every part of our business. Our global eCommerce sales are on track to reach $75 billion by the end of the year, further strengthening our position as a leader in omnichannel," said CEO Doug McMillon. "We grew market share in U.S. grocery, added thousands of new sellers to our marketplace, rapidly grew advertising businesses around the world, and we’re finding innovative ways to commercialize our data and build technology."

"We have a unique ecosystem of products and services designed to serve customers in broader, deeper ways, and we’re grateful to our associates for making it all happen,” he added.

Walmart shares were marked 0.3% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $150.28 each.

"Gross margins were down 22 basis points after adjustments, which was below consensus of up 10 basis points, slightly better than our forecast of down 20 basis points and not a bad result considering the supply chain environment," said DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker, who carries a $168 price target on the stock.

"U.S. gross margins were up 20 basis points," he added. "Walmart’s stock has underperformed year-to-date, but has rallied a bit as of late, and we think these results should be enough to hold the recent gains."