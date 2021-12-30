Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Top Energy Stocks to Watch as Inflation Rises
Top Energy Stocks to Watch as Inflation Rises
Publish date:

Walmart Scores Big On Click And Collect System

Walmart racks up roughly $20.4 billion in click-and-collect orders sales in 2021.
Author:

Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report reportedly drove 25.4% of all click-and-collect orders in 2021, the largest market share of any U.S. retailer, according to a news report, for an estimated $20.4 billion in sales.

Put another way, one in every four dollars that Americans spent on online purchases retrieved through either curbside pickup or inside of stores this year went to the retail giant, CNBC reported, citing Insider Intelligence.

Click-and-collect is a hybrid e-commerce system, where people purchase or select items online and pick them up in-store or at a centralized collection point.

Click-and-collect sales are expected to jump by about 21% to $101 billion in 2022, according to Insider Intelligence. 

They’re expected to grow by nearly 20% the following year to an estimated $120.15 billion in 2023.

Walmart’s click-and-collect sales have nearly tripled over the past two years, rising from an estimated $7.21 billion in 2019 to $20.4 billion in 2021.

TheStreet Recommends

The system can save a significant amount of time when a customer is purchasing a lot of items and is become increasingly available in supermarkets.

Walmart is the country’s largest grocer by revenue and began piloting online grocery pickup in 2013. It now has curbside pickup at more than 3,700 stores.

Click-and-collect sales are more profitable than other kinds of online sales because they eliminate the cost of delivering packages and allow store employees to double as order pickers.

Police in England recently advised consumers to use click-and-collect as a way of frustrating so-called "porch pirates" who steal packages delivered to people's homes, according to The Sun.

Online shopping increased dramatically with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shipping to the home still remains the more dominant e-commerce option in the U.S..

The click-and-collect channel is on track to drive roughly 11% of all e-commerce sales for retailers next year.

Tesla Lead
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Lower As NHTSA Orders Recall of 475,000 Cars Linked to Front Trunk Issues

Contango Oil & Gas Lead
INVESTING
CVX

Energy Expert: US Oil Output Will Bounce Back in 2022

Midday Report: JetBlue Shares Fly on Improved Quarterly Outlook; Stocks at Records
INVESTING
JBLU

Omicron Variant, Covid Cancels 1,280 Jetblue Flights

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine Lead
INVESTING
JNJ

Two Doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine Cuts Hospitalizations 85%

This Is the One Root Cause of America's Retirement Savings Crisis
Sponsored Story

Boost Your Retirement Savings With These Tax Tips

Real Estate Tax and Rental Property
Sponsored Story
INTU

Rental Property and Real Estate Tax

These Are Your Last-Minute, Tax Day IRA Options
Sponsored Story

Tax Dates to Remember

Tesla Founder Elon Musk Posts Ancient Chinese Poem, With Twitter Users Guessing At Meanings From Crypto To The UN
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAFGM

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Sells More Stock Before New Year