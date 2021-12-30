Walmart Scores Big On Click And Collect System

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report reportedly drove 25.4% of all click-and-collect orders in 2021, the largest market share of any U.S. retailer, according to a news report, for an estimated $20.4 billion in sales.

Put another way, one in every four dollars that Americans spent on online purchases retrieved through either curbside pickup or inside of stores this year went to the retail giant, CNBC reported, citing Insider Intelligence.

Click-and-collect is a hybrid e-commerce system, where people purchase or select items online and pick them up in-store or at a centralized collection point.

Click-and-collect sales are expected to jump by about 21% to $101 billion in 2022, according to Insider Intelligence.

They’re expected to grow by nearly 20% the following year to an estimated $120.15 billion in 2023.

Walmart’s click-and-collect sales have nearly tripled over the past two years, rising from an estimated $7.21 billion in 2019 to $20.4 billion in 2021.

The system can save a significant amount of time when a customer is purchasing a lot of items and is become increasingly available in supermarkets.

Walmart is the country’s largest grocer by revenue and began piloting online grocery pickup in 2013. It now has curbside pickup at more than 3,700 stores.

Click-and-collect sales are more profitable than other kinds of online sales because they eliminate the cost of delivering packages and allow store employees to double as order pickers.

Police in England recently advised consumers to use click-and-collect as a way of frustrating so-called "porch pirates" who steal packages delivered to people's homes, according to The Sun.

Online shopping increased dramatically with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shipping to the home still remains the more dominant e-commerce option in the U.S..

The click-and-collect channel is on track to drive roughly 11% of all e-commerce sales for retailers next year.