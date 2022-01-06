Walmart Reportedly Halves Paid Leave for Covid-Afflicted Workers

Walmart has halved the paid leave for workers who contracted Covid or were in contact with someone who tests positive, a media report says.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, navigating the new federal protocols for people with Covid, halved the paid leave it offers to its workers who contracted the disease or were in contact with someone who tests positive, a media report says.

Walmart now will pay Covid-afflicted staff for a week instead of two weeks.

CNBC reported the policy change based on a memo it had obtained. That memo was sent to the Bentonville, Ark., retail giant's employees on Tuesday, the news service said.

That change is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision last week to reduce isolation requirements for people who have Covid but no symptoms. The CDC also shortened the time that close contacts should quarantine.

A spokesman for Walmart told CNBC that employees will receive the pain leave regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

For corporate employees, CNBC reported Walmart's offices will be open but the chain asked its staff to work primarily from home through Jan. 30. Previously, Walmart had asked that staff to work virtually until Monday, CNBC reported.



Walmart recently reinstated a requirement that all employees mask up, CNBC reported.

Starbucks on Monday told the Seattle coffee-bar chains' staff that they must get vaccinated or get weekly tests.

Two weeks ago the Seattle tech and online-retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report reinstated a mask mandate at its hundreds of warehouses. The move was prompted by the rapid spread of the Covid omicron variant, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report in mid-December reinstated a rule that all customers at its U.S. retail stores wear masks, joining the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant's staff in that mandate, the Verge and other outlets reported.