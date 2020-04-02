Walmart Puts Sale of U.K.'s Asda on Hold as Coronavirus Creates Surge in Grocery Orders

Walmart puts a plan to sell a majority stake in U.K grocer Asda on hold so it can can focus on managing its business in the wake of a surge in grocery orders created by the coronavirus pandemic

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report has put plans to sell a majority stake in U.K grocer Asda on hold so the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer can focus on managing its business in the wake of a surge in grocery orders created by the coronavirus pandemic, sources said Thursday.

Shares of the Bentonville, Ark.-based company were up 1.4% to $115.70.

Asda, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket, had attracted significant interest from private-equity firms, who were looking at the grocer at a valuation at as much as $9 billion, CNBC reported.

It could not be immediately determined when Walmart might resume the sale, according to a source who requested anonymity.

Walmart declined to comment.

The coronavirus outbreak has created an extraordinary demand for groceries, as shoppers panic-buy food and household items such as toilet paper.

Walmart plans to hire 150,000 employees to keep up with demand. The retailer had hired nearly 50,000 employees as of late Monday, and it’s been averaging about 5,000 new hires a day, according to Dan Bartlett, Walmart’s executive vice president of corporate affairs.

On Tuesday, Walmart said it would start taking the temperature of employees as they show up for work, in the latest defensive move by a big retailer on the front lines of the coronavirus.

The company said any employee who has a temperature of 100 degrees F. (37.8 degrees C.) or more will be paid for that day and sent home and will have to be fever-free for three days before returning to work.

Last month, Oppenheimer analysts said Walmart is well positioned to weather the coronavirus storm, and they raised their rating on the company to outperform from market perform with a $125 price target.

U.K. antitrust regulators last year blocked a planned merger between Asda and rival J Sainsbury.