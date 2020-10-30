TheStreet
Walmart Removes Guns, Ammunition From Displays Before Election

Walmart is removing firearms and ammunition from displays, out of concern about possible unrest surrounding the election.
Walmart Inc.  (WMT) - Get Report plans to remove guns and ammunition from its displays out of concern about potential civil unrest surrounding Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election, according to media reports.

The giant retailer aims to protect its customers and employees as voters choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden as the next U.S. president.

Walmart has previously moved firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a safety precaution, company officials told USA Today.

The Bentonville, Ark., retailer sells guns and ammunition in U.S. 4,700 stores nationwide.

Even though they will not be on display, guns and ammunition can still be purchased upon request, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In June, Walmart pulled firearms and ammunition from some stores amid protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody in May, Reuters reported.

Around 1.8 million guns were purchased in the U.S. in September, an increase of 66% year-over-year, according to estimates by firearms analytics company Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting.

Last week, Walmart said that starting Nov. 14 it would extend its closing time to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m. at its stores and Neighborhood Markets.

The giant retailer said in a tweet that opening stores from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. would give customers more time to shop and disperse foot traffic throughout the day.

Walmart shares at last check were off 1% at $138.49.

