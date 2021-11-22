Walmart Plus Has Early Black Friday Sales On PlayStation, Xbox

Walmart WMT is getting a major head start on the holiday season Monday by offering sales on some of the season’s most hard-to-get video game consoles, but only its subscribers will get to take advantage.

Walmart Plus subscribers will get the chance to snag a PlayStation 5 or a Xbox Series X console beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern. Emphasis on the word chance, though, as these items will almost certainly sell out quickly. But while it’s not a guarantee, this is still a big deal for the gamer in your life.

Even though the PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, the ongoing shortage of computer chips and the pandemic-related increase in the popularity of at-home entertainment options, including video games, has made it a difficult for retailers to keep it in stock. Last year, it was reselling for more than a $1,000, and the Xbox Series X has also been impacted by global supply chain delays.

Walmart offers a free trial for its Walmart Plus service, but in order to be eligible for the sale, customers need to sign up for the subscription service, which comes with free shipping and is available for $12.95 a month.

The Playstation 5 will be available in the $499 standard version, as well as the $399 digital version, which doesn’t include a Blu-ray disc drive. The Xbox Series X will be available for $499.99, and a more compact version will also be be on sale for $299.99.

Shares of Walmart Monday were rising 1.5% to $144.54, at last check.

