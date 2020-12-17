Walmart Partners With TikTok for a Livestream Shopping Event

Walmart will be hosting TikTok’s first shoppable livestream event in the U.S. led by popular TikTok users.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report said on Thursday that it will partner with TikTok to host a one-hour long livestream event, granting users a different shopping experience.

The variety show “Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular” will stream on Friday at 8 p.m. EST on the Walmart Profile page on TikTok, Walmart said in a statement.

During the event, TikTok users will be able to tap a product when they see a Walmart fashion item that they like while watching their favorite TikTok creators. The item will then be added to their cart and check out.

This marks the first time TikTok hosts a shoppable livestream in the United States.

TikTok users can shop for Walmart fashion items featured by 10 TikTok creators without leaving the app. One of the 10 TikTok creators is Michael Le, who is known on TikTok for creative dancing and has nearly 43 million followers.

The show will feature the TikTok creators revealing their favorite Walmart fashion items in their own unique way whether through an inside look at their closet or a fashion-forward dance-off, according to Walmart.

“It gives us a new way to engage with users and reach potential new customers while bringing our own brand of fun – with the help of fashion-loving TikTok creators – to the platform,” Walmart’s chief marketing officer William White said.

The retailer said that it will display national brands such as Champion, Jordache, Kendall+ Kylie, among others.

The giant retailer said that it has been focusing on creating engaging experiences for its customers, aligning with TikTok goals of exploring new shoppable products.

Walmart on Tuesday said it will expand its self-driving vehicle effort with partner Gatik for deliveries between Walmart properties in Arkansas, its home state, and taking it a step closer to the futuristic goal of getting goods from warehouses to stores to front doors with less human interaction.