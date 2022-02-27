Walmart+ Makes a Move on Amazon Prime

Walmart+ has rolled out an exclusive access event for members that it hopes will encourage new subscribers to sign up.

If any retailer is going to ever challenge behemoth Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, the competition will likely come from another giant like Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report.

But the task of taking on Jeff Bezos's e-commerce juggernaut Amazon Prime is a huge one as Statista estimated in 2020 it had about 200 million members, while Deutsche Bank figured in September that Walmart+ has about 32 million subscribers, according to a CNBC report.

Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon would not disclose the amount of Walmart+ members during the company's Feb. 17 earnings call, according to a transcript of the call.

Walmart+, the Bentonville, Ark., retailer's e-commerce platform which launched in September 2020, has rolled out an exclusive access event for its members that it hopes will encourage new subscribers to sign up to take advantage of exclusive discounts of up to 40% on various products.

Walmart+ Challenging Amazon's Prime Day

The event is sort of Walmart's answer to Amazon's Prime Day annual event, which was held last year on June 21-22. Amazon has not announced dates for this year's 48-hour Prime Day event.

Members who sign up for either a $12.95 monthly subscription or $98 a year gain exclusive access to online deals, drops, and savings, which include special prices, product releases, and online Black Friday deals, while they last. The special promotions and events and exclusive early access are only available online and are not available for 30-day free trial members.

Amazon Prime's membership is pricier, offering a monthly subscription for $14.99 and annual sign-ups for $139. It also has a discounted student rate of $7.49 a month. The $13 price tag marks a recent increase from $119 annually or $12.99 a month. A Prime membership also includes Amazon's popular video service.

The Walmart+ exclusive access promotion lists 99 items on its website with 34 items listed with up to 40% off and 27 items tagged at $100 off. Orders of a minimum $35 qualify for free delivery.

The website asserts that new online savings will be released weekly.

Walmart Offers Savings on Big Ticket Items

Some of the best savings are on big-ticket items. Walmart+ offers the NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000, which normally sells at $1,200, for $799 during the exclusive access sale. A Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop computer with a 14-inch screen, regularly priced at $699, is discounted at $399 for members, and an RCA 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD TV, regularly priced at $699, is slashed to $288 for members.

Also, a Shark AI RV2002 Wi-Fi Connect Robot Vacuum, normally priced at $399, is slashed to $219.

Under items listed $100 off, a Singer 9960 Quantum Stylist Computerized sewing machine, regularly priced at $599.99, is reduced to $479.97 for members, while a JVC 55-inch Class 4K Smart LED TV is discounted from $428 to $298. A Vizio 55-inch Class M Series Premium 4K UHD Smart TV, regularly priced at $498, is cut to $398.

Walmart+ also offers members free shipping with no order minimum on eligible items and items shipped by Walmart are free. There are exclusions for Marketplace items, as well as location and freight surcharges.

As gasoline prices skyrocket with oil prices rising, Walmart+ members get a 5 cent a gallon break at Walmart and Murphy gas stations and can access member prices at Sam's Club fuel centers.