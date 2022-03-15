Skip to main content
Are Crypto Sanction Concerns 'Highly Overestimated?'
Are Crypto Sanction Concerns 'Highly Overestimated?'

Walmart is Not a Value Investment

Shares are up since the big retailer's latest results, pushing this key metric farther out of whack.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A big, well-known retailer may offer investors some comfort as they seek reliable companies selling essential stuff during an inflationary period.

But when that stock is already at above normal valuations, it’s a different story.

Last month, just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report posted quarterly and full-year results that topped estimates and included better-than-forecast sales guidance.

But as Real Money’s Paul Price noted at the time, “The firm's five and 10-year annualized growth metrics have been puny. Not much better is expected over the coming three to five years either.”

The company carried a 20.7 price-to-earnings ratio at the time of its last results. But, in an era when Walmart has reported single digit growth year for years, and when analysts expect that to continue, it’s unjustifiable, Price argued.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“Since 2011, WMT's average P/E was 17.5-times. Recent years saw it expand to as high as 27.7-times at December of 2020's peak of $153.70. Buyers back then paid too much. They are still well underwater more than 13-months later, despite the end of fiscal 2022 report.”

Still, investors have bid Walmart up since its February results. That’s likely due in part to retail's appeal as a defensive play in inflationary times as well as the size and staying power of the Dow Jones Industrial Average component.

But those gains have only moved the stock further towards some of “its most pricey valuations of the past decade,” as Price noted. 

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Past performance is no guarantee of future outcomes. If you're considering a trade you should consult with your investment professional.

Walmart is a holding in the Real Money Action Alerts PLUS portfolio

Ford Rivian Lead
TECHNOLOGY
FGMTSLA

Ford Makes a Bold Move Tesla and Volkswagen Need to Watch

By Luc Olinga
Binance Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Cryptocurrency Exchanges Make their Mark on the Mideast

By Rob Lenihan
Bear Market
B

What Is a Bear Market? How Long Do They Last?

By TheStreet.com Staff
Tesla GM Price Hike Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLAGM

GM and Tesla Make a Tough Call That Rivals May Follow

By Vidhi Choudhary
Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ARKGARKQACHR

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Car Maker; Sells Pharma

By Dan Weil
How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS
TSLAAMC

Stock Market Today - 3/15: Stocks Gain As Fading Inflation Offsets Russia, China, Fed Risk

By Martin Baccardax
220222Battery_1600x900
Sponsored Story

Cobalt and Lithium Prices on the Rise - Here's Why

By Gregor Spilker, CME Group
Tesla Lead
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Active Amid Second U.S. and China Price Hike, Shanghai Covid Surge

By Martin Baccardax