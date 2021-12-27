Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Home Depot, Walmart, Advance Auto Parts
Earnings Recap: Home Depot, Walmart, Advance Auto Parts
Publish date:

Walmart Hit on Chinese Social Media Over Xinjiang Products

Walmart has drawn angry reactions on Chinese social media amid accusations it has stopped carrying products from Xinjiang.
Author:

Retail titan Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report has drawn angry reactions on Chinese social media amid accusations it has stopped carrying products from Xinjiang in its China-based stores.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed a law that forbids imports to the U.S. from Xinjiang, except when companies can prove the products weren’t produced by forced labor. China has violently suppressed religious minorities in the region.

Chinese social media users blasted the Bentonville, Ark., company on Friday, saying they couldn’t find products that usually come from Xinjiang on Walmart and Sam’s Club online outlets in China, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A Walmart spokesperson declined to comment to The Journal.

The paper found no Xinjiang products on Walmart and Sam’s Club’s China online stores. But it did find Xinjiang-sourced goods in a Beijing Walmart.

TheStreet Recommends

Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari puts fair value for Walmart at $145.

“Wide-moat Walmart saw strong fiscal 2022 third-quarter results (4% revenue growth versus our sub-2% expectation) as customers looked to the chain for value amid rising prices throughout the economy,” he wrote last month.

“We believe the updraft is temporary, leading us to maintain our long-term targets of low-single-digit sales growth and mid-single-digit adjusted operating margins over the next decade. However, our near-term estimates should rise.”

He raised his fair-value estimate from $136. But, “We still suggest investors await a more attractive entry point,” Akbari said.

Still, given the company’s pricing power and growing e-commerce presence, “we believe Walmart is well positioned to withstand a turbulent retail environment,” he said.

Walmart stock recently traded around $140, up 0.4%. The stock has traded flat for the past three months. The 52-week high, set in mid-August, is $152.57.

Tags
terms:
ChinaRetailE-CommercePolitics
Resignation Lead
INVESTING

Labor Expert: Great Resignation Will Continue Next Year

Vaccine Lead
INVESTING
WYNNEXPE

Fauci Sees Possible Need for Domestic-Flight Vaccination Mandate

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS
AMZNWMTTGT

Stocks Look To Extend 'Santa Claus Rally', But Covid Concerns Mount

Billionaire Ken Fisher on the Stocks to Own in This Bull Market
INVESTING

JPMorgan Bullish on Growth, Value Stocks, Sees Inflation Easing

GoDaddy Operating Chief to Take Over as CEO at Year's End
MARKETS
GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Leaps As Activist Investors Starboard Reveal $800 Million Stake

Apple Airpods Max
PERSONAL FINANCE
SNEAAPLBOSE

Top 5 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Tested

SPAC Lead
STOCKS
BX

SPACs, Private Equity, Venture Capital See Jump in Investor Capital

Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights due to Monster Snowstorm
MARKETS
UALDALAAL

Global Airlines Cancel Nearly 5,000 Flights As Covid Triggers Christmas Travel Chaos