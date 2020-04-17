Walmart to Hire Another 50,000 Workers

Walmart plans to hire another 50,000 workers to handle a surge of buying during the pandemic. The retail giant completed hiring 150,000 workers six weeks ahead of schedule.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report said it planned to hire an additional 50,000 workers after reaching its goal of hiring 150,000 new staff by the end of May.

The company said it received more than 1 million applications and hired an average of 5,000 people a day over the past month.

The Bentonville, Ark., big-box retailer said it was able to reach its end-of-May hiring goal in just four weeks, six weeks ahead of schedule.

The number of applicants is high as more than 22 million people have filed for unemployment benefits over the past three weeks.

The company said the latest 50,000 workers would be hired across its stores, clubs and fulfillment and distribution centers.

The majority of hires will be temporary and will support current employees and customers in "locations with specific needs."

"We continue to see strong demand in our stores, and at the same time, we want to give our current associates the flexibility to take time off and stay home if they feel more comfortable doing so," Walmart said in announcing the new hiring plan.

About 85% of the new workers are being hired into temporary or part-time roles.

"While many of these associates want temporary employment that serves as a bridge during this time, we also expect others to convert to permanent roles," the company said.

Walmart shares finished Friday trading little changed at $132.12.