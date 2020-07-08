Walmart Forms Insurer to Sell Health Care Plans

Walmart is forming an insurer to sell health-care plans and is looking for "passionate health insurance professionals" to fill jobs.

Retail behemoth Walmart (WMT) - Get Report is reportedly planning to expand into selling health insurance plans.

Shares of the Bentonville, Ark., big-box retailer at last check were down 1.3% to $125.34.

A company spokesperson said in an email that "we’re expanding our current insurance services to now include the sale of insurance policies to our customers."

The statement said Walmart currently offers access to insurance information in its Walmart Health locations. And it has an education program called Healthcare Begins Here "to help people find the right insurance plan for them."

Walmart Insurance Services LLC "is hiring in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area!", a posting on the company's career page states. "Yes, you read that right, Walmart now has an insurance agency."

The position is listed as "Licensed Insurance Agent-Medicare Sales (Remote)" and the notice said Walmart Insurance Services "is looking to hire several Medicare Insurance Agents to begin the first week of August 2020."



"We need passionate health insurance professionals to help us build this new business from the ground up and achieve our mission," the posting said. "By joining our new team, you will be part of the first to experience this adventure as we grow this business."

Last month Humana (HUM) - Get Report said it was teaming up with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to offer its members drive-through coronavirus testing at Walmart Neighborhood Market drive-through pharmacy locations across the country.

Walmart also said recently that it was acquiring technology and intellectual property from CareZone, a startup that makes it easier for people to manage multiple medications.

Separately, Walmart is planning to launch its new subscription service, Walmart+, later this month as the company prepares to take on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

