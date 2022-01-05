Walmart Expanding InHome Delivery Service, Hiring 3,000 Drivers

Walmart will expand its InHome delivery service to more than 30 million U.S. homes, hiring 3,000 drivers and building out a fleet of electric vans.

Convenience is all: Walmart this year will expand its InHome delivery service to more than 30 million U.S. homes, hiring more than 3,000 drivers and building out a fleet of electric delivery vans.

The retailing giant, facing sharp competition from brick-and-mortar-plus-online rivals like Target and, of course, Amazon.com, is trying every which way to make shopping for its offerings easier for consumers.

The InHome service, currently serving six million homes, has been in operation for two years.

Customers who want the service sign up on the Walmart app and choose in-home delivery as their preferred delivery option.

Walmart staffers who are trained in the service go to customers' homes with the orders, unlock their home or garage doors with access codes, and place products directly in the homes and, where necessary, refrigerators.

The staffers wear cameras to record their efforts. The Bentonville, Ark., company says the staffers will wear masks, sanitize surfaces and lock up.

The service costs $20 a month or $148 a year. Tips are built into the membership price. A Smart Lock for the in-home services costs $50.

To support the delivery vans, Walmart has nearly 1,400 EV charging stations at its stores and warehouse clubs within 41 states.

People who sign up to be in-home delivery drivers are paid $1.50 an hour more than most other Walmart staffers. The company said it would fill the roles with staffers whom it already employs.

Technology "is enabling us to offer new career opportunities that just didn’t exist a few years ago,” Julie Murphy, executive vice president and chief people officer for Walmart U.S., said in a statement.

Walmart offers delivery and express delivery options. It is testing delivery by drone and via autonomous vehicles. And its GoLocal service offers other retailers and brands a way to deliver their products.