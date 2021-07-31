TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Behind the Smile: Inside Walmart
Behind the Smile: Inside Walmart
Publish date:

Walmart, Disney Require Employee COVID-19 Shots, Update Mask Policy

Walmart and the Walt Disney Co. updated their COVID-19 policies to require certain employees to be vaccinated.
Author:

Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report and the Walt Disney Co.  (DIS) - Get Report on Friday updated their COVID-19 policies to require certain employees to be vaccinated, following new guidance released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to increased Delta variant infections.

Walmart's updated policy requires all of its market, regional and divisional employees that work in multiple facilities and all of its headquarters office associates to be vaccinated by Oct. 4. 

The company said in its statement that it is also increasing its vaccination incentive payments to associates in stores, clubs, transportation offices, distribution centers and fulfillment centers from $75 to $150.  

Workers in stores located in counties with high COVID-19 transmission are required to wear masks. While customers are encouraged to wear masks, they are not required to wear them in stores.

TheStreet Recommends

Disney is requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees working in any of its U.S. sites to be full vaccinated within 60 days. It is also requiring all employees and guests ages 2 and up to wear masks in all indoor locations at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts, according to a Friday statement.

Several other major employers, including Google parent Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report, Facebook  (FB) - Get Report and Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report have announced requirements for employees returning to work to be vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the CDC updated its guidance for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, urging them to wear masks indoors in public areas of communities where there is high transmission of COVID-19.

Alphabet, Facebook and Walmart are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells GOOGL, FB or WMT? Learn more now.

'Made In China, Sold On Amazon' Merchants Scramble To Minimise Losses After US Platform Closes Over 50,000 Chinese Shops
TECHNOLOGY

Tech Stocks Roundup: Jim Cramer Disappointed by Amazon Earnings

How to File Your Taxes Online
Sponsored Story

Pet Deductions 101: Can You Claim Your Dog On Your Taxes?

Wall Street Futures Fade
INVESTING

Stocks End Down as Delta Variant, Amazon Drop, Weigh on Outlook

Ralph Lauren Retail Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren, KLAC

Ford Maverick Hybrid
INVESTING

Ford, Tesla, the SEC and Politics: What to Watch Into Happy Hour

Johnson & Johnson Lead
INVESTING

J&J, Drug Distributors Settle State Opioid Suits for $26 Billion

Hilton Lead
INVESTING

Hilton Stock: Strong Earnings Driven by Travel Recovery

Donald Trump Lead
INVESTING

Trump Must Show Taxes to House Ways and Means Committee, DoJ Says