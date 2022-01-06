Skip to main content
Walmart Cuts Paid Leave by 50% for Workers With Covid

Walmart is no longer paying for two weeks of paid leave for employees who have Covid.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty

Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report said it would no longer pay its employees who have tested positive with Covid for two weeks off, but instead will limit time off to one week for people who are quarantining for exposure or tested positive for the virus.

A company spokeswoman said workers who tested positive for Covid and can not go back to work could be eligible for pay replacement for up to 26 weeks.

This update to its paid leave policy is “in alignment” with the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walmart said in a Jan. 4 memo to employees. 

In December, the CDC lowered the recommended quarantine and isolation periods to five days from 10 days.

Walmart, which employs 1.6 million workers, is offering employees who are fully vaccinated a $150 payment. This incentive payment will be offered through Jan. 31.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said 75% of private workers receive access to paid sick leave and the average paid sick leave allowance is eight days. 

