TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Walmart, Comcast in Talks to Develop Smart TVs; Roku Slides

Comcast and Walmart are reportedly in talks to develop smart TVs, as the cable titan looks to become a dominant hub for streaming apps.
Author:
Publish date:

Comcast  (CMCSA) - Get Report is reportedly in talks with retail giant Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report to develop and distribute smart TVs, as the cable titan looks to become a dominant hub for streaming apps.

Under the terms the companies are discussing, Walmart would promote TV sets running Comcast software, and would get a share of recurring revenue from Comcast in return, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Comcast's talks with Walmart, the world's largest retailer, are at an early stage and may not result in an agreement, the Journal said.

Shares of Comcast at last check were up 3.3% to $42.78, while Walmart was up 1.5% to $142.55. 

The Comcast software would help consumers navigate through their streaming apps and watch programming. 

The move would put Comcast up against tech companies that already are the major players in the streaming market, such Apple TV maker Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report, Fire TV maker Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Report, and Roku  (ROKU) - Get Report

Roku, which is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, was sliding 2.9% to $200.90.

A third party would likely manufacture the sets, and one possibility is that they could carry Walmart branding.

Walmart, a dominant seller of TV sets, already has a partnership with Roku to sell smart TVs under the Walmart brand Onn.

The strategy would enable Comcast to market to consumers nationwide. The company would be able to promote its new streaming service, Peacock, front and center in the smart TVs.

Comcast has spent nearly a decade developing the software behind its advanced X1 cable set-top box, which integrates streaming apps, so viewers can toggle between those and channels. A voice remote allows consumers to search through programming.

Comcast already sells Flex streaming devices powered by a slimmed-down version of its X1 software. Those devices, similar to an Apple TV or Roku, are available for free to broadband-only Comcast customers.

Arista Guidance Was Bad -- Could Microsoft Make Things Worse?
INVESTING

Arista Networks, Telenav: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

voting, elections, ballots, fraud, electoral college
MARKETS

Dow Jumps 550, or 2%, and Stocks Extend Rally on Election Day

Toyota Attacks Tesla With This Insane 670 Horsepower Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck
INVESTING

YRC Narrows 3rd-Quarter Loss; CFO Resigns

Gartner Expected to Earn 53 Cents a Share
INVESTING

Gartner Shares Up as Profit Beats, Guidance Is Raised

The Uber office in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay. The city has about 14,000 active Uber drivers. Photo: Felix Wong
INVESTING

Uber, Lyft Rise Amid Optimism for California Labor-Law Proposal

Why PayPal Stock Is on Fire
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy PayPal

Monster Beverage Stock Soars as Coca-Cola Opens Refreshing Partnership
INVESTING

Monster Beverage Gets Boost to Overweight From Morgan Stanley

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Up on Third Quarter Earnings Beat