Walmart Sold Enough Toilet Paper in the Past  5 Days For Every American to Have Their Own Roll

In an interview with NBC News' Today on Friday, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report CEO Doug McMillon said that its stores are well-stocked with most essential goods, but asked shoppers to avoid hoarding paper products.

"In the last 5 days we’ve sold enough toilet paper for every American to have their own roll," he told Today's Savannah Guthrie. "So there's plenty of flow coming, but if everyone could just kind of manage and buy week to week rather than stocking up at this point it would be helpful for everybody.”

McMillan said that "merchandise continues to flow" through its stores and that food and other goods are in "good shape," but said hand sanitizer and paper products are continuing to sell out quickly.

He also noted that consumers' focus has shifted in recent days to goods like puzzles, games and grooming products as millions hunker down at home for at least a few more weeks.

McMillan also detailed several changes Walmart has taken in recent weeks to manage coronavirus-related demand and safety concerns.

"We’ve made a number of operating adjustments. We reduced our hours, we’re cleaning the stores overnight. We've got masks and gloves for our associates so that they can use those. We put up plexiglas at our cashier stands and in pharmacy. We're taking the temperature of our associates starting today before they start in our stores, clubs and distribution centers,” he said.

Along with other major retailers and grocery chains, including Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report and others, Walmart has seen a surge in online orders throughout the pandemic.

Mobile analytics firm App Annie reported this week that at the beginning of April, Walmart Grocery reached an all-time peak in downloads as consumers look to new options for grocery ordering, such as in-person pickup.