Dow Futures Slide, Oil Prices Jump As US Recovery Boom Tests Tech Bulls

State re-openings in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as a roaring GDP reading from the Atlanta Fed, has markets tracking the U.S. recovery heading into the Tuesday session.

The Tuesday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed as Asia holidays thin regional trading, and Europe looks for direction amid a quickening of its vaccine rollout and plans to ease travel restrictions in the coming months.

U.S. markets, meanwhile, are keying off the economic recovery, which the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasting tool suggests could surge 13.2% this quarter.

Oil prices jump as fuel demand quickens amid state re-openings, with New York, New Jersey and Connecticut unveiling plans for later this month.

Benchmark 10-year note yields bump higher, at 1.62%, but remain well south of the 15-month high of 1.77% recorded in mid April.

Around 139 S&P 500 companies will report this week, including Moderna, General Motors and PayPal. with March quarter earnings expected to rise 46.3% from last year to $396.2 billion.

CDC data shows 105.5 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with around 246.7 million doses administered as of Monday.

U.S. equity futures suggest softer open on Wall Street ahead of earnings from Pfizer, CVS Health, T-Mobile and Under Armour and April durable goods orders at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Wall Street futures edged lower Tuesday, while the dollar rallied and tech stocks sagged, as investors looked to further signs of a booming U.S. economy that could extend the ongoing rotation into higher-yielding value stocks amid the waning months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasting tool suggests the U.S. economy will grow at a 13.2% clip for the three months ending in June, an astonishing pace supported by trillions in government spending and record-low interest rates from the Federal Reserve paralleled with re-opening decisions in scores of states around the country and a vaccine rate that has fully-inoculated nearly 106 million people.

That growth, which will likely lead to massive job gains in the coming months -- including a potential million-plus non-farm payroll reading this Friday -- is boosting commodity prices around the world, extending a rotation into so-called re-opening stocks and triggering at least some modest selling in the tech sector following last week's blowout earnings from the Big Five.

With today's session likely focused on before-the-bell earnings from CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report and Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, as well as a reading of April durable goods orders at 8:30 am Eastern time, U.S. equity futures are trading modestly lower heading into the opening bell.

Contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 130 point decline while those linked to the S&P 500, which is up 11.62% for the year and within 20 points of its all-time intra-day high, are priced for a 22 point pullback.

Nasdaq Composite futures, meanwhile, are indicating a larger 117 point retreat amid pre-market declines for Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report.

Oil prices were active in overnight trading, with news of state re-openings in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut taken as a signal for higher fuel demand in the coming months, although offset by the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases in India, the world's second-largest energy market.

Brent futures contacts for July delivery were marked $1.31 higher at $68.87 per barrel while WTI futures for June jumped $1.21to $65.68 per barrel.

In Europe, higher commodity prices lifted mining stocks, while the EU's plans to allow fully-vaccinated tourists to visit the region later this summer boosted travel stocks, although the Stoxx 600 was unable to hold onto earlier gains and slipped 0.07% in mid-morning trading.

Overnight in Asia, spring market closures in Shanghai and Tokyo thinned regional trading for a third consecutive session, although the benchmark MSCI ex-Japan index managed a modest 0.13% gain heading into the final hours of trading.