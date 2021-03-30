Walgreens to Add Bank Accounts in Venture With InComm

Walgreens is expanding its financial-services offerings with a new bank account and debit card.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report will debut a bank account for customers that will offer rewards tied to the drugstore giant's loyalty program.

The Deerfield, Ill., company unveiled an agreement with InComm Payments, the Atlanta global payment-technology company, to expand financial-services options for its customers.

Read More: Walgreens Jumps as Wall Street Weight In on New CEO Hire

Walgreens and InComm will launch bank accounts, to be established at MetaBank, the Sioux Falls, S.D., financial-services company focused on lower-income individuals.

Alongside the accounts will be a Mastercard (MA) - Get Report debit card that customers can use in store and online and enables them to earn cash rewards on purchases.

Walgreens launched its myWalgreens customer-loyalty program in November.

"This new product offering will establish Walgreens as a destination for financial services, building on Walgreens’ legacy as a one-stop shop for pharmacy and convenience," InComm President Stefan Happ said.

Additionally, Walgreens and InComm plan to relaunch the Walgreens-branded gift- card program.

Video: Roz Brewer Takes the Helm at Walgreens

Last week, Walgreens was added to Deutsche Bank's Catalyst Call Buy Idea list while the firm boosted its price target to $55 a share from $49.

Walgreens is scheduled to report its quarterly results before the opening bell on Wednesday.

The company is expected to report net income of $948.4 million, or $1.13 a share, on sales of $36.5 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 20 analysts.

For the year-earlier quarter the company posted earnings of $844 million, or $1.52 a share, on sales of $35.8 billion.

The stock has risen 14% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 7.