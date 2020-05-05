Walgreens Resumes Normal Operating Hours at Most U.S. Locations

Walgreens stores across the country have been operating on modified hours since March.

Most U.S. stores of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report resumed normal operating hours on Tuesday with the retailer saying that it will continue to evaluate and adjust hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores located in tourist regions, downtown city centers or markets with government-mandated curfews will continue to operate on the modified schedule that has been in place since March.

California stores will resume standard hours starting May 18 in accordance with state's own reopening timetable.

The company has a store locator where customers can check up-to-date store hours.

Last week, Walgreens announced plans to open COVID-19 testing sites at locations in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

The retail and pharmacy chain said that it was working with the federal government, health agencies and state and local authorities to open the sites with a focus on "improving access to testing in underserved communities."

"This public-private partnership remains critical to keeping our communities healthy and enabling more Americans to return to work once they can do so safely," said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president. "I'm truly grateful for our Walgreens pharmacists, who are playing a critical role in overseeing COVID-19 testing at these locations."