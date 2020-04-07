Walgreens to Open 15 Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Sites

The new sites will join the one already open in Chicago. Walgreens says testing capacity will total 3,000 per day.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report, the country’s second-largest pharmacy chain, announced Tuesday that it was opening 15 new coronavirus drive-through testing sites in seven states.

Those states include Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas. The company opened its first drive-through testing operation in Chicago two weeks ago.

“The new testing sites will utilize Abbott’s (ABT) - Get Report new ID NOW COVID-19 test, which delivers positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes,” Walgreens said in a statement.

“The 15 locations are being finalized in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and are planned for select hot spot markets with escalating rates of Covid-19 cases,” the company added.

The company plans to have the capacity to test up to 3,000 people per day across these additional sites, which are expected to be activated starting later this week.

“Opening our first drive-through testing location last month has allowed us to quickly learn and develop an efficient and scalable process,” Walgreens president Richard Ashworth said in the company statement.

On Monday, CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report, the nation’s largest drugstore chain, announced new drive-through coronavirus testing sites in Georgia and Rhode Island to join its already-opened facility in Shrewsbury, Mass.

In premarket trading, Walgreens shares stood at $43.25, up 1.45%, and CVS shares at $57.50, up 2.28%. S&P 500 futures were up 2.86%.