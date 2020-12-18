Walgreens, CVS To Offer Covid-19 Vaccines in Nursing Homes

The CDC has partnered with Walgreens, CVS and Managed Health Care Associates to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination services to critical care patients.

Drugstore chains Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report and CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report will provide Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine to residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities starting next week, despite scheduling glitches cited by some nursing home operators.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has partnered with CVS, Walgreens and Managed Health Care Associates to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination services as part of its program to vaccinate critical care patients.

At least 106,000 residents and staff of long-term care facilities have died from the virus, accounting for 38% of the country’s Covid-related fatalities, the New York Times has reported.

More than 40,000 facilities have opted to work with CVS, while nearly 35,000 chose Walgreens, the Times reported.

Walgreens said its pharmacists will administer shots of the crucial vaccine at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Ohio, Connecticut and Florida.

CVS and Walgreens told the Times they have created paper and digital consent forms that nursing homes can use. Consent must be given in advance so that pharmacies know the number of doses of the vaccine to bring.

Walgreens pharmacy team members will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in approximately 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states during the week of Dec. 21, including many in rural and urban areas that are medically-underserved.

Pharmacists from Walgreens are scheduled to arrive next week at the 460-bed Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack, N.Y., to begin vaccinations.

Bloomberg reported that issues such as reluctant employees and staff who may balk at taking the vaccine to same-day immunizations that could trigger adverse reactions and side effects are hampering the immunization plan even before it starts.

Some states, local governments and individual nursing homes including those in LA County and West Virginia are opting out of the federal vaccination program to give their nursing homes more flexibility to draw up their own vaccination schedules.

Shares of both Walgreens and CVS Health were little changed during trading on Friday morning.

