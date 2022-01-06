Walgreens CEO Says Theft Has Jumped By 52% Over The Last Two Years

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Report benefited from giving 15.6 million Americans vaccinations and selling at-home covid tests, but the drugstore chain met other headwinds such as a shortage of employees, leading to a $3.5 billion net income.

“There’s been a high level of stress in the system,” Walgreens Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe said during the company’s earnings call Thursday.

Theft in its stores has also been a factor and the amount of shrinkage or lost inventory increased by 52% during the past two years, Kehoe noted.

The national drugstore chain reported fiscal first quarter net income of $3.58 billion or $4.13 per share, compared with a net loss of $308 million or 36 cents per share from a year ago.

Walgreens also reported earnings per share of $1.68 adjusted compared to an expected $1.33 expected on revenue of $33.9 billion compared to an expected $32.74 billion.

The company said its full-year adjusted earnings outlook was increased to low-single-digit growth from flat.

Walgreens was one of the drugstores giving covid vaccinations and administered 15.6 million during the quarter or a total of 56 million.

The surge in demand for at-home virus tests was also a boon for Walgreens, which received 45% of the share of the tests, for at-home tests, Kehoe said Thursday on a call with analysts.

Walgreens' typical share of the tests was about 18%.

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut said the business yielded $200 million during the quarter. But Walgreens will no longer be able to reap the benefit of selling the tests, because the Biden administration plans to send 500 million tests to consumers for free in the coming months.

Another headwind that Walgreens faced was a shortage of employees, as the labor market remains tight and workers are seeking better pay and working conditions.

Walgreens plans to invest more in labor due to its shortages.

Kehoe said the company will spend about $120 million more on wages in order to remain competitive with other retailers.