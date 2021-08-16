Sesen Bio Stock Drops After FDA Decision, Wainwright Cut to Neutral

The FDA denied clearance for Sesen's bladder-cancer drug, Vicineum, and the stock was cut to neutral at Wainwright. The shares are lower.

Sesen Bio (SESN) - Get Report shares dropped on Monday, extending Friday’s decline, as HC Wainwright downgraded the drugmaker after the FDA last week denied marketing clearance for its bladder-cancer treatment.

Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth lowered his rating on the Cambridge, Mass., company to neutral from buy.

He wrote in a commentary that “because an additional clinical study is likely needed for the resubmission, we believe there is a low likelihood that a potential U.S. approval could be granted for Vicineum within 12 months,” according to Bloomberg.

Sesen recently traded at $1.37, down 35%. It slumped 57% on Friday on the FDA news. It has now dropped 60% in the past month.

Initially Friday, the stock rose more than 20% to a five-year high amid anticipation of a positive decision from the Food and Drug Administration.

But it tumbled after the FDA said it couldn’t approve a biologics license application for the bladder cancer drug, generically called oportuzumab monatox-qqrs

"We are deeply disappointed by this unexpected result, and it is an unfortunate day for patients suffering from BCG-unresponsive [non-muscle invasive bladder cancer]," Sesen Bio Chief Executive Thomas Cannell said in a statement.

"[We] intend to work closely with the FDA to understand next steps," the CEO said.

Sesen Bio on Friday received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its biologics license application, the statement said.

The FDA said it could not approve the application in its present form and "has provided recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to chemistry, manufacturing and controls issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality,” the company said.