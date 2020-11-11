TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Vroom Slumps After-Hours Despite Q3 Beats

Vroom topped analyst revenue estimates while also posting a narrower-than-expected loss.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of online car selling platform Vroom Inc.  (VRM) - Get Report dropped sharply after-hours Wednesday despite the company reporting third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. 

The New York-based e-commerce company reported Q3 revenue of $323 million with a net loss of 29 cents per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $310.61 million and a net loss of 37 cents per share. 

“I am very pleased with our results for the third quarter, in which we successfully managed the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, outperformed our plan, demonstrated the strength of our business model, and hit the accelerator on significantly scaling our business," said CEO Paul Hennessy in a statement. 

Despite this, Vroom shares were falling 10.8% to $36.40 after hours Wednesday. 

The company issued cautious third quarter guidance in August while announcing plans to accelerate its shift towards the sale of lower-priced cars amid changes in demand owing to the pandemic.

Vroom said then that it expected Q3 revenue between $268 million and $290 million, while analyst had been expecting revenue of $344.6 million. 

However, the company now says that consumer demand for used vehicles has returned to pre-COVID 19 levels. 

"We will continue to execute our plan and invest in the growth of our business as we transform the market for buying and selling used vehicles," Hennessy said. 

Vroom shares closed the regular day's trading up 6.56% to $40.80. Year to date, the stock is down nearly 40%. 

Five Prime Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Five Prime Therapeutics, Amdocs: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Mixed; Dow Dips and Tech Rebound Lifts Nasdaq

US President Donald Trump's administration must identify individuals responsible for the
JIM CRAMER

What Concerns Jim Cramer and Where He's Finding Opportunity Wednesday

Disney Earnings
INVESTING

Disney Earnings Preview: What the Charts Say

‘Deceptive’ Ticketmaster Fees
INVESTING

Ticketmaster Preparing for Return of Live Events Next Year

ServiceNow Jumps as Stock Is Added to the S&P 500, Replacing Celgene
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy ServiceNow

Revlon To Acquire Rival Elizabeth Arden Paying $14 a Share
INVESTING

Revlon Up on Progress in Bondholder Plan to Avert Bankruptcy

Yeti Lead
INVESTING

Yeti Recalls 250,000 Travel Mugs Over Faulty Lids