BlackBerry Higher as Volvo Picks QNX as Key Vehicle Software

BlackBerry QNX OS will be the foundational software for Volvo's platform covering 300,000 heavy-duty trucks, buses and other vehicles.

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report shares were higher after the software provider said Volvo had selected its QNX architecture to power its heavy-duty trucks, buses, and construction equipment.

The Waterloo, Ontario, company said its operating system will be the “foundational software for [Volvo’s] main domain controller engine control units.” It will be used on “more than 300,000 heavy vehicles” manufactured by Volvo, a unit of China's Geely.

The move follows an “in-depth proof of concept” by Volvo. The Gothenburg, Sweden automotive company built its Dynamic Software Platform based on BlackBerry QNX OS for Safety and BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor for Safety systems.

The software options enable “developers and architects the freedom to design the best possible system,” BlackBerry said in a statement.

It allows the company to look at “the requirements of the next 15 years, including the future support of autonomous driving and electrification,” the company added.

Original-equipment manufacturers "are constantly looking to deploy the right software foundation for the safe and secure architecture of the whole truck,” BlackBerry's senior vice president and co-head of technology solutions, John Wall, said in a statement.

“With BlackBerry QNX we are able to deliver the components and functionality needed to make this possible,” he added.

“Engineers building on BlackBerry QNX can write software for a wide range of applications with a common application programming interface,” Volvo said.

“BlackBerry is well aligned with the automotive challenges within electrification, automation and connectivity and the technical solutions needed in these domains,” Mark Mohr, Volvo's senior vice president for vehicle technology, said.

At last check BlackBerry shares were trading 1% higher at $9.08. They have traded on Wednesday as high as $9.51, up 5.8%.