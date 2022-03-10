Volkswagen’s Takes On Tesla With Funky Electric Microbus

The iconic brand’s electric vehicle update gets great mileage, but is it charming enough?

Like shoulder-length hair, coke bottle glasses and a copy of “Abbey Road,” the Volkswagen was one of the defining signifiers of the 1960s counterculture movement.

Touted as “the people’s car,” the Beetle was the brand’s compact model. It was inexpensive and, frankly, cute and charming to look at, which made it attractive to hippies and college students who didn’t have much money and were weary of status symbols but wanted to express their personality.

And for hippies that traveled in packs, there was also the VW Microbus, or Type 2 as it was officially called, which was immortalized in Tom Wolfe’s “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test.”

The Type 2 evolved over time, as do all automobiles, getting a funky, boxy look in the ’70s and adopting a less distinct suburban minivan look in the ’90s and 2000s. It remained a reliable brand, even if its cultural moment seemed to have come and gone.

But a new Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report microbus just dropped, and it’s up-to-date with the times in ways that are reminiscent of the sleeker look of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and other electric vehicles. It harkens back to the original look to an extent, but did some charm get lost in the update?

So What’s The Deal With The New Microbus?

The Volkswagen ID Buzz has been in development for more than half a decade, and it will arrive, along with a more deluxe version called the ID Buzz Cargo, in Europe at the end of 2003 and in America in 2004. A price point has not yet been announced.

It will be one of the first electric vehicles marketed to families, and will come with a battery pack with 81 kWh of energy capacity, 77 kWh of which will be usable. It will be capable of putting out 201 horsepower and 229 lb-feet of torque, with a top speed of 90 mph.

Volkswagen has never shown much interest in being the fastest car on the road.

The driving range has not yet been announced, but it’s been estimated that it might be able to go ​​around 300 miles on a full charge, according to The Verge, and will be able to charge from 5% to 80% in 30 minutes.

The model is set to one day feature a Plug and Charge functionality, which will allow the car to eventually offer a charge to other EV vehicles.

The European Volkswagen ID Buzz will be a good deal shorter than other minivans, with a wheelbase of only 117.6 inches, though the American equivalent is expected to be a bit bigger.

It will be 76.3 inches high and 78.2 inches wide at the mirrors, making for a roomy, bus-like experience. The Buzz will launch with five seats, all of which are adjustable, and can be folded down to make for maximum space.

The center console will be fully removable for cleaning, and can be placed in the middle of the car to become a multifunctional outlet that can house laptops and gadgets.

The whole thing is also built with an eye towards sustainability, as it has a leather-free interior built from recycled plastic.

Volkswagen

What Are People Saying About The Volkswagen ID Buzz?

Now that early images of the Volkswagen ID Buzz have hit social media, the response has been mostly positive, with many appreciating that the brand is moving into the future, with a focus on aerodynamics common with current EVs such as Tesla.

But you can’t please everyone, and some people aren’t feeling the new look at all.