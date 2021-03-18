Volkswagen Extends 'Reddit-Like' Rally as It Closes EV Gap With Tesla

Volkswagen shares have surged nearly 50% over the past week in a move that German media have compared to last month's Reddit-fueled rally in GameStop.

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) shares extended a Reddit-like surge Thursday, helping the German DAX to a fresh all-time high, as the world's second-largest carmaker looks to close the gap on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report in the electric vehicle market.

Volkswagen shares, which carry a hefty market value of around $200 billion, have surged nearly 50% so far this week in a surge that has market watchdogs keeping tabs and the wider investment world looking for specific reasons beyond the company's bullish forecasts.

"Have Reddit Gamers Discovered VW?", the German daily Taggesschau asked Thursday, "Experts suspect that U.S. retail investors, who recently cheered GameStop (GME) - Get Report, are behind (the share price surge)."

The Wolfsburg-based carmaker is certainly looking to close the gap on Tesla, and forecast e-vehicle deliveries of around 450,000 this year -- just shy of Elon Musk's 495,000 total over the whole of 2020 -- and is targeting a return on sales of between 3% and 4%.

Volkswagen also got a boost Thursday from an upgrade at JPMorgan, which lifted the stock to 'overweight' with a price target on the preferred shares of €266 per share over the near term.

"Of all the major manufacturers, Volkswagen has the best chance of winning the race," said VW brand boss Ralf Brandstaetter. "While competitors are still in the middle of the electric transformation, we are taking big steps toward digital transformation."

Volkswagen's ordinary shares were marked 6.35% higher in Frankfurt and changing hands at €328.40 each, allowing the carmaker to overtake software giant SAP SE (SAP) - Get Report as Germany's most-valuable company.

Tesla shares, meanwhile, were marked 2.4% lower in pre-market trading at $684.80 each, a move that would extend their year-to-date decline to around 6.2%.

Last week, Volkswagen unveiled a medium-term strategy, which it calls 'Accelerate', that sees electric vehicles accounting for more than 70% of the group's total European sales -- and more than half of its worldwide total -- by 2030, powered by a €16 billion investment drive financed by cost cuts, a hiring freeze and productivity gains.

Volkswagen's apparent decision to use internal financing -- instead of the cash from a listing of its share in luxury carmaker Porsche -- could explain some of this week's extraordinary share moves.

Back in 2008, when Porsche looked to be staking Volkswagen for a takeover, hedge funds were hammered in a week-long short-squeeze that ended with a collapse of the plans and VW ultimately taking control of the luxury carmaker in 2012.

A similar situation this week, with hedge funds short some of Volkswagen's thinly-traded common shares amid the ongoing saga with Porsche and the European region's stalled recovery, could prove to be another factor in the stock's outsized performance this week.