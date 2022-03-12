Skip to main content
Expect More Pain at Grocery Store Checkouts
Expect More Pain at Grocery Store Checkouts

Volatility is a Hallmark of This Kind of Market

James 'Rev Shark' Deporre says emotions are driving the big moves but there's a silver lining.

Wall Street is familiar with the “yo-yo” effect, when the stock market rises and falls significantly in a short period of time.

The past week is one of those times, says TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre, and it comes with a historical twist. Volatility, he believes, is attached to markets that move in only one direction – down.

“Over the past week, the S&P 500 has had both its best day and worst day in many months,” Deporre said. “This was driven in part by oil and commodities, which had their best day and worst day in over 12 years.”

In other words, the market is highly volatile as it deals with extremely dramatic events. “This sort of action doesn't occur in bull markets - it is a function of bear markets when market participants are highly emotional, and valuation and fundamentals are not important,” Rev Shark noted.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

With gasoline, commodities, and food all rising due to the Ukraine war, inflationary pressure is not going to go away soon, and that is going to be one of the most severe economic consequences of the situation.

“While the market is likely to remain very volatile, one positive is that there has been more focus on stock picking,” Deporre said. “Secondary stocks, small-caps, and names that have been under pressure for over a year are seeing more interest, and there are some signs of technical support.”

“These stocks are jerked around quickly when there are macro-economic headlines, but the dip buyers are coming back to this each time, and there are some with very solid valuations,” he added.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Biotech Lead
INVESTING
WAT

Niche Player in Biotech Space Moves Beyond Covid

By Frank Hartzell
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGMBALY

Controversial Las Vegas Strip Casino Operator May Make a Big Change

By Daniel Kline
Burger King Lead
INVESTING
QSRMCDWEN

After the Whopper: Burger King May Solve Its Biggest Menu Problem

By Veronika Bondarenko
Coco Cay Royal Caribbean Lead JS
INVESTING
CCLRCLNCLH

Royal Caribbean Moving Forward with Two Huge Projects

By Daniel Kline
Steve Wozniak Lead JS
INVESTING

Apple's Wozniak Says Bitcoin to Hit $100,000

By Rob Lenihan
Gas price 030722 BH Twitter
Oil

Want To Save Money on Gas? This Might Help.

By Tom Bemis
The Best Ski Spots in Europe
INVESTING
COLM

When a Company Tops Earnings, That Doesn't Mean You Should Buy

By Frank Hartzell
Elon Musk Grimes Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLA

Grimes Shares How Elon Musk Lives, Spends His Money

By Michael Tedder