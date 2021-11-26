Skip to main content
Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
VIX Soars to Eight-Month High as Covid Variant Socks Stocks

The VIX is calculated from prices of S&P 500 index options with near-term expiration dates, offering a 30-day projection of volatility.
The CBOE Volatility Index VIX skyrocketed to an eight-month high Friday, as stocks tumbled in response to news about the spread of a new Covid variant.

The VIX is calculated from the prices of S&P 500 index options with near-term expiration dates. So it offers a 30-day projection of volatility. The VIX generally goes up when stock prices go down.

It recently traded at 27.10, up a whopping 45.86%. It earlier touched 28.52, the highest level since March 5.

As for Covid, The World Health Organization is holding an emergency meeting Friday following the discovery of the variant, known as B.1.1.529, in a traveler visiting Israel from South Africa earlier this week. It has also been identified in Hong Kong, according to U.K. health officials.

The variant carries a spike protein —the basis for infection -- that is vastly different from that which current vaccines are designed to neutralize, health authorities have said, and is mutating fast. Britain has restricted travel from South Africa, and several neighboring countries as a result, with the European Union following shortly after.

Meanwhile, retail stocks got hammered Friday, as Black Friday sales weren't enough for investors to overcome concerns about the new variant of Covid-19 that has markets spooked Friday.

Shares of Macy's (M) dropped 6.1%, while Nordstrom (JWN) tanked nearly 7%, The Gap (GPS) declined 4.2%, and TJX Companies (TJX Companies) fell 2.3%.

Big box retailers fared slightly better, with Target (TGT) stock declining 0.4%, Walmart (WMT) falling 0.14% and Costco (COST) flat. 

COVID-19StocksVIXInvesting
