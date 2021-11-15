Vita Coco Stock Rises on Bullish Initiations From Goldman, Others

Vita Coco (COCO) shares climbed Monday after analysts at Goldman Sachs and other investment firms initiated coverage of the coconut-water company with bullish ratings.

Shares of the New York company, which went public last month, at last check were rising 3.5% to $15.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog initiated coverage of Vita Coco with a buy rating and $22 price target, according to the Fly.

Herzog said she saw the company as an innovator within consumer packaged goods.

Vita Coco essentially scaled the coconut-water category in the U.S. and has a "rich" pipeline of products that fuse functional benefits with authentic, better-for-you ingredients, she said.

Herzog sees a "long runway of attractive top-line growth" for Vita Coco.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey initiated coverage of Vita Coco with an overweight rating and $18 price target.

The analyst said that he saw a lot to like about Vita Coco, the leading brand in a fast-growth functional beverage category with distribution runway, competitive moats, a mix margin story, and experienced leadership.

Share gains are accelerating behind building strength in both distribution and velocity, Carey added, arguing that he sees valuation offering appropriate cushion.

William Blair analyst Jon Andersen initiated coverage of Vita Coco with an outperform rating and no price target.

The company participates in the large nonalcoholic-beverage market, estimated to be valued at $199 billion in the U.S., Andersen said.

He projected the company would grow sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at compounded annual rates of 14% and 20%, respectively, from 2021 to 2023.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery initiated coverage of Vita Coco with an overweight rating and $17 price target.

The company has had "robust recent growth," driven primarily by coconut water, a category that has had low-double-digit sales growth over the past four quarters, Lavery said.

He added that Coco has exclusive supply agreements and stable costs for key inputs as well as a "long runway for growth."

Last week, Vita Coco said third-quarter sales increased 22% to $292.9 million, with net income of $13 million, or 24 cents a share.