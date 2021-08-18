August 18, 2021
Virpax Pharma Jumps After FDA Guidance on Antiviral Masking Spray

Virpax received a pre-investigational new drug response from the FDA for MMS019, an antiviral masking spray it is developing.
Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals  (VRPX) - Get Report continued to rise a day after the biotech received guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on its plans to develop an over-the-counter antiviral masking spray. 

The FDA has indicated that Virpax may pursue an new-drug application approval, the company said. 

Shares of the West Chester, Pa., company at last check rose 54% to $23.69. The stock on Tuesday touched a 52-week high $36, more than double Wednesday's close at $15.35. 

The company said the results of the pre-investigational new drug response support further research into MMS019 as an intranasal protective that may limit transmission of viruses to others.

