Virpax Pharma Jumps After FDA Guidance on Antiviral Masking Spray

Virpax received a pre-investigational new drug response from the FDA for MMS019, an antiviral masking spray it is developing.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) - Get Report continued to rise a day after the biotech received guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on its plans to develop an over-the-counter antiviral masking spray.

The FDA has indicated that Virpax may pursue an new-drug application approval, the company said.

Shares of the West Chester, Pa., company at last check rose 54% to $23.69. The stock on Tuesday touched a 52-week high $36, more than double Wednesday's close at $15.35.

The company said the results of the pre-investigational new drug response support further research into MMS019 as an intranasal protective that may limit transmission of viruses to others.

Virpax has completed in vitro, ex-vivo and in-vivo trials for MMS019.

Virpax' product candidate MMS019 showed that it could inhibit viral replication of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza in animals at ranges much higher than those humans encounter in their nasal passages, according to Bloomberg News.

No adverse effects were observed during the studies.

Virpax expects to move forward and pursue a new-drug application for MMS019 as a once daily intranasal treatment. The company has hired Syneos Health (SYNH) - Get Report to assist with the optimal clinical trial design based on an efficient timeline.