Branson's Virgin Group May Sell $500 Million of Virgin Galactic Shares

Virgin Group, seeking to support its leisure, holiday and travel businesses, might sell $500 million of Virgin Galactic shares.

Virgin Group, the industrial group co-founded by Richard Branson, said Monday it might sell as many as 25 million shares of its space-tourism company, Virgin Galactic, (SPCE) through a subsidiary Branson controls.

Virgin Galactic stock fell were 5.4% lower at $19.10 at last check. They closed at $20.18 on Friday, down 1.7%.

The 25 million shares are valued at $504.5 million based on Friday’s closing price.

Virgin Group acted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Virgin intends to use any proceeds to support its portfolio of global leisure, holiday and travel businesses that have been affected by the unprecedented impact of covid-19,” Virgin Group said in a statement.

Travel-related companies have been decimated by the pandemic, which has restricted their operations and kept would-be travelers at home.

“Sales of the shares of common stock are expected to be made from time to time by means of ordinary brokers' transactions on the NYSE or otherwise,” the statement said.

Last October, Virgin Galactic became the first space-tourism company to go public. Its competitors include Amazon Chief Executive (AMZN) - Get Report Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.

At that point, Virgin Galactic said it expected to beef up its commercial operations in mid-2020, and, in a tweet said going public put it “on a clear path” to launching the service, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Those plans almost certainly have been upended by the pandemic.

Virgin Galactic stock has eased 2% over the past three months, compared with a 13% drop for the S&P 500.