September 30, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Behind the Label: Virgin Galactic
Behind the Label: Virgin Galactic
Publish date:

Virgin Galactic Wins FAA Approval to Resume Spaceflights

Virgin Galactic wins Federal Aviation Administration approval to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights after the agency completed an inquiry into its July 11 flight.
Author:

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report on Wednesday obtained Federal Aviation Administration approval to resume flying FAA-licensed spaceflights after the agency completed an inquiry that focused on air traffic control clearance and real-time mission notification related to the space company’s Unity 22 flight in July.

The FAA advised Virgin Galactic that the corrective actions proposed by the Company have been accepted and concluded the FAA inquiry, which began Aug. 11.

“Our entire approach to spaceflight is guided by a fundamental commitment to safety at every level, including our spaceflight system and our test flight program,” Michael Colglazier, chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic, said in a Wednesday statement. “We appreciate the FAA’s thorough review of this inquiry. Our test flight program is specifically designed to continually improve our processes and procedures. The updates to our airspace and real-time mission notification protocols will strengthen our preparations as we move closer to the commercial launch of our spaceflight experience.”

The federal agency on Sept. 2 grounded Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo spacecraft after a yellow caution light appeared on the ship’s console during its July 11 test flight into space.

The FAA said in a statement at the time that SpaceShipTwo deviated from its air traffic control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America in New Mexico. It said Virgin Galactic could not return the SpaceShipTwo vehicle to flight until it approved the final mishap investigation report or determined the issues related to the mishap do not affect public safety.

Virgin Galactic’s approved corrective actions include updated calculations to expand the protected airspace for future flights. By designating a larger area, the space company will ensure that it has ample protected airspace for a variety of possible flight trajectories during spaceflight missions.

The space company also proposed additional steps to improve its flight procedures to ensure real-time mission notifications to FAA air traffic control.

Virgin Galactic said it is continuing to focus on its pre-flight readiness for its next mission, Unity 23.

Shares of Virgin Galactic on Wednesday rose over 10% to $24.88 in after hours trading.

TheStreet Recommends

Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
INVESTING

Jim Cramer: Facebook ‘Hangs in the Balance’

Stock Trader Lead
INVESTING

The Market is Closing the Gap Between Big- and Small-Caps

Midday Report: Wedbush Gives Thumbs-Up to Amazon; Stocks See Best Gains Since March
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 9/29: Warby Parker, Dutch Brothers

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Plunges on Weak 2016 Earnings Guidance
INVESTING

Activision Blizzard Stock Rises on Bullish Jefferies Stance

Herman Miller Rises After First-Period Earnings, Outlook
INVESTING

Herman Miller Tops Revenue Estimates; Changes Name to MillerKnoll

boeing (2)
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Dollar Tree, Boeing, Netflix

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Dow Ends Higher, Nasdaq Slips in Mixed Trading

YouTube To Launch TikTok-like Short-form Video Feature In India After Ban Of Chinese App
INVESTING

Alphabet Stock's Youtube Cracks Down on Anti-Vaccine Content