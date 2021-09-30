Virgin Galactic Wins FAA Approval to Resume Spaceflights

Virgin Galactic wins Federal Aviation Administration approval to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights after the agency completed an inquiry into its July 11 flight.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report on Wednesday obtained Federal Aviation Administration approval to resume flying FAA-licensed spaceflights after the agency completed an inquiry that focused on air traffic control clearance and real-time mission notification related to the space company’s Unity 22 flight in July.

The FAA advised Virgin Galactic that the corrective actions proposed by the Company have been accepted and concluded the FAA inquiry, which began Aug. 11.

“Our entire approach to spaceflight is guided by a fundamental commitment to safety at every level, including our spaceflight system and our test flight program,” Michael Colglazier, chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic, said in a Wednesday statement. “We appreciate the FAA’s thorough review of this inquiry. Our test flight program is specifically designed to continually improve our processes and procedures. The updates to our airspace and real-time mission notification protocols will strengthen our preparations as we move closer to the commercial launch of our spaceflight experience.”

The federal agency on Sept. 2 grounded Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo spacecraft after a yellow caution light appeared on the ship’s console during its July 11 test flight into space.

The FAA said in a statement at the time that SpaceShipTwo deviated from its air traffic control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America in New Mexico. It said Virgin Galactic could not return the SpaceShipTwo vehicle to flight until it approved the final mishap investigation report or determined the issues related to the mishap do not affect public safety.

Virgin Galactic’s approved corrective actions include updated calculations to expand the protected airspace for future flights. By designating a larger area, the space company will ensure that it has ample protected airspace for a variety of possible flight trajectories during spaceflight missions.

The space company also proposed additional steps to improve its flight procedures to ensure real-time mission notifications to FAA air traffic control.

Virgin Galactic said it is continuing to focus on its pre-flight readiness for its next mission, Unity 23.

Shares of Virgin Galactic on Wednesday rose over 10% to $24.88 in after hours trading.