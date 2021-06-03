TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Virgin Galactic Says It Will Send Astronaut into Space

Astronaut Kellie Gerardi will make a trip to space to 'conduct experiments and test new healthcare technologies,' Virgin Galactic says.
Author:
Publish date:

Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Report shares rose Thursday after the space-travel company said it would fly an astronaut into space.

Kellie Gerardi, a researcher for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences, will make the trip to “conduct experiments and test new healthcare technologies,” the company said.

“Virgin Galactic expects to provide new benefits to the space science research community by offering repeatability, affordability and quality of the weightless environment, which have historically been barriers for many wanting to conduct space-flight research.”

Virgin, founded and partly owned by U.K. entrepreneur Richard Branson, recently traded at $32, up 2.8%. The stock, which finished Wednesday trading up 7.8%, has climbed 13% in the past six months.

United Air to Buy 15 Boom Supersonic Overture Airliners

“Kellie will unbuckle from her seat and undertake the actions necessary to complete each experiment during several minutes of weightlessness,” Virgin said.

“The research experiments will include bio-monitoring instrumentation, including the Astroskin Bio-Monitor wearable sensors system.”

The system measures “the biological effects of launch, weightlessness, reentry, and landing on space-flight participants,” the company said.

“A second piece of research includes a free-floating fluid configuration experiment, whose data can be used to help inform novel technologies ranging from fluid-based accelerometer systems to humidifiers for spacecraft life support systems, and new syringe designs for administering medication in space."

Last month, Virgin finished its first space flight from Spaceport America, N.M., its third successful trip outside planet Earth. It collected key data for the Federal Aviation Administration. The trip’s success pushed Virgin shares higher.

Afterward, TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer compared Virgin to a non-fungible token.

Tags
terms:
TravelAerospace
AMC
INVESTING

AMC Tumbles On Share Sale Plans, Volatility Warning; NYSE Halts Trading

Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Mixed on Jobs Data and Report Biden Supports Tax Proposal Changes

Twitter Blue Lead
INVESTING

Twitter Launches Its First Paid Subscription Service

Broadcom stock is a buy
INVESTING

Broadcom Earnings Preview: What the Charts Say Now

Ford Lead
INVESTING

Ford at 5 1/2-Year High as May EV Sales Nearly Triple

Hang Up on BlackBerry Right Now
INVESTING

BlackBerry Rockets to 9-Year High in Meme Stock-Fueled Rally

Workhorse Group Lead
INVESTING

Workhorse Joins Meme-Stock Club as Shares Surge

China Equity Traders Abandon 'bubble Stocks' Amid PBOC Liquidity Signals As Reflation Bets Gain Momentum
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Real Money Expert on Trading AMC, Workhorse, Tesla