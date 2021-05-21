Virgin Galactic Takes Off on UBS Upgrade to Buy

A UBS analyst says he 'remains positive on the fundamentals' of Virgin Galactic and upgrades the company to buy.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report got a boost Friday after a UBS analyst upgraded the space tourism company to buy from neutral.

Shares of the Las Cruces, New Mexico company were up 5.1% to $20.80 at last check.

Analyst Myles Walton, who also cut his price target to $36 from $40, cited "retrenchment in the stock from '21 highs on test flight delays and news today of the flight test catalyst chain now re-formed" as reasons for the upgrade.



Virgin Galactic recently said the next rocket-powered test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity will be conducted on May 22, pending weather and technical checks.

Walton said that "delays in the flight schedule plus insider trades have weighed on the stock recently which, given recent indicators of a resumption in flights and possible catalysts on the horizon this summer, create an attractive re-entry point for the stock and supports our Buy rating."

The analyst said the he thinks the think the faster pace of the Blue Origin offering commercial service merits watching, "but we're also encouraged by the care being taken on pricing and price discovery in the near-term."

Blue Origin, the spaceflight company founded by Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report chief executive Jeff Bezos, is auctioning off one seat for its first mission. It will carry people to space on July 20.

Walton said he remained positive on the fundamentals of Virgin Galactic "as well as the scarcity of the experience provided to customers that" he laid out when he initiated coverage of the company in September.

Last month, star money manager Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management sold 590,000 shares of the space company.

Virgin Galactic said in April that founder Richard Branson sold about $150 million worth of his stock in the space company, leaving him with a 24% stake in the company.

