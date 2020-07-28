Virgin Galactic Unveils Design of Tourist Cabins for Rocket

The cabins offer 'safety without distraction, quietly absorbing periods of sensory intensity' and more, Virgin Galactic says.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) , the space travel company founded and partly owned by Richard Branson, Tuesday unveiled the design of its cabin for tourists on its SpaceShipTwo rocket.

Virgin Galactic, part of the Virgin Group, worked with London design agency, Seymourpowell, on the cabin.

Virgin Galactic didn’t hold back on the hyperbole in describing the cabins. They provide “safety without distraction, quietly absorbing periods of sensory intensity and offering each astronaut a level of intimacy required for personal discovery and transformation,” the company said in a statement.

“Individually sized seats, created using the highest-grade aluminum and carbon-fiber manufacturing techniques, reinforce this sense,” Virgin Galactic added.

SpaceShip Two's interior cabin Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic also hyped its engineered foam and technical fabrics.

“Virgin Galactic’s partner Under Armour developed the astronaut spacesuits and also the fabric technology featured in the cabin seats,” the company said.

And how do you join the party?

“Aspiring astronauts can bring their dream of spaceflight one step closer by joining the Virgin Galactic Spacefarer community today. For a $1,000 refundable deposit, they will be front of line for newly released spaceflight reservations,” Virgin Galactic said.

Virgin Galactic and NASA last month agreed on a program to train astronauts, including private individuals, for journeys to the International Space Station.

The agreement will “encourage commercial participation in orbital human spaceflight to the International Space Station while enabling the development of a robust economy in Low Earth Orbit,” Virgin Galactic said.

NASA is seeking more commercial use of the station, including trips by private astronauts.

Virgin Galactic shares recently traded at $24.45, down 1.89%, and have soared 111% year to date.