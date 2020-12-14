Virgin Galactic Falls Following Failed Test Flight

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report dropped sharply in premarket trading Monday after the space tourism company announced that its test flight didn't reach space as planned.

The company's test flight failed to reach space over the weekend after the rocket motor didn't fire due to the ignition sequence not completing.

"As we do with every test flight, we are evaluating all the data, including the root cause assessment of the computer communication loss. We remain focused on the test flight program we have previously announced, beginning with a repeat of this test flight, which included two pilots and NASA payloads," said CEO Michael Colglazier.

Virgin Galactic shares dropped 17.55% to $26.40.

Virgin Galactic pilots were able to conduct a safe landing and return to the flight's mission origin at Virgin's facility in New Mexico.

Virgin Galactic shares popped last week after the company announced that its Spaceship Two Unity was mated with its mothership ahead of Friday's flight. Friday's flight was supposed to be the company's first human spaceflight from its Spaceport America campus.

The spacecraft's mothership was supposed to haul SpaceShip Two Unity to about 50,000 feet before releasing it. A hybrid rocket engine was then supposed to thrust the craft to the edge of space before it glided back down to the launch area.

However, after being released from its mothership, the ship's onboard computer that monitors the rocket motor lost connection. This triggered a fail-safe that intentionally halted ignition of that rocket motor.

Friday's test flight had been delayed from its original November launch date "in accordance with new guidelines from the New Mexico Department of Health to disrupt the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the state," the company said at the time.