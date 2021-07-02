Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson Will Fly to Space Before Amazon's Jeff Bezos

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson will fly to space 11 days before Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos gets there.

In the race to see which billionaire gets to space first, it appears Virgin Galactic's (SPCE) - Get Report Richard Branson will have the upper hand, leaving Earth's atmosphere 11 days before Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report founder Jeff Bezos.

Shares of Branson's space company were soaring in trading Friday after Virgin Galactic announced its next test flight will be July 11 and that Branson would be on board.

The stock soared 27.58% to $55.10 early Friday.

Branson will be one of six people on board the VSS Unity spacecraft. It also will carry three Virgin Galactic employees and two pilots from the launch site in New Mexico, the company said in a statement.

Branson will be beating Jeff Bezos into space by nine days. Bezos will fly from West Texas on July 20 aboard a rocket made by Blue Origin, Bezos' space company. Bezos will be accompanied by his brother, a female aerospace pioneer and the winner of a $28 million charity auction.

Bezos will be stepping down from the helm of Amazon on July 5, handing over the CEO reigns to Andy Jessy.

“I truly believe that space belongs to all of us. After more than 16 years of research, engineering, and testing, Virgin Galactic stands at the vanguard of a new commercial space industry, which is set to open space to humankind and change the world for good," Branson said.

Two additional test flights are planned before the company expects to begin commercial service in 2022, Virgin Galactic said.

Virgin Galactic in late May completed its first space flight from Spaceport America, New Mexico, marking its third successful trip outside Earth.

The mission pushed Virgin Galactic closer to its goal of becoming a commercial space flight company, and helped it gain valuable test data. The Federal Aviation Administration last month updated the aerospace company's launch license to allow for passenger travel into space.

