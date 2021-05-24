Premarket Movers Monday - Virgin Galactic, Beyond Meat, Coinbase

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include Virgin Galactic, Beyond Meat, Coinbase, Moderna and BioNTech.

Stock futures pointed to gains for Wall Street Monday after equities closed mixed last week amid renewed bouts of volatility.

Dow Futures Gain on Growth Outlook; Bitcoin Rebounds From Weekend Crash

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Virgin Galactic SPCE | Up 18.84%

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report advanced after the space-travel company said it completed the first human space flight from New Mexico on Saturday.

Virgin Galactic conducted a test flight from Spaceport America, New Mexico, into space and back for the first time in more than two years.

2. Beyond Meat BYND | Up 3.95%

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report rose after analysts at Bernstein double upgraded their rating on the alternative meat company to outperform from underperform and said sales should gain steam again as the economic reopening widens.

3. Coinbase COIN | Up 2.92%

Shares of Coinbase (COIN) traded higher after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the cryptocurrency exchange on Monday with a buy rating.

In a note to clients, analyst Will Nance said that Coinbase is the best way to gain exposure to cryptocurrency ecosystems.

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rising

4. Moderna MRNA | Up 1.73%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report rose after the company reached an agreement with Samsung Biologics to produce Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine production agreement will allow it to provide its COVID-19 vaccine to markets outside the United States beginning in the third quarter.

5. BioNTech BNTX | Up 1.15%

U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report advanced after Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report began testing fully vaccinated adults over 65 in a new study that uses the company’s 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate with a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot.