Virgin Galactic Jumps as Date for Rocket Flight Is Set

Virgin said the next rocket-powered test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity will be conducted May 22, pending weather and technical checks.
Author:
Publish date:

Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Report shares jumped on Thursday after the company said the next rocket-powered test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity will be conducted on May 22, pending weather and technical checks.

The shares of the Las Cruces, N.M., space-travel company plunged earlier this month when it said it hadn’t yet set a date for the flight and reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss. The flight had been planned for this month.

But now Virgin has completed a maintenance review of VMS Eve, the mothership jet aircraft designed to carry SpaceShipTwo to an altitude of about 50,000 feet. And that allowed the test flight to move forward.

A post-flight inspection of VMS Eve in early May necessitated more engineering analysis to assess a maintenance item in the vehicle's tail.

The upcoming test flight will be crewed by two pilots and will carry research payloads as part of the NASA Flight Opportunities program.

Virgin shares recently traded $21.20, up 23%. They had dropped 66% in the three months before Thursday’s surge amid the flight uncertainty.

The stock was also hit last week after Cowen slashed its price target for the space-tourism company and Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood sold shares from its space ETF.  (ARKX) - Get Report

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen cut his price target to $23 from $40 while affirming his outperform rating. The Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF sold 293,962 shares of Virgin Galactic last week.

In April, Virgin Galactic shares tumbled after the company said that Founder Richard Branson sold about $150 million of his stock in the space company during the prior month.

TravelTechnology
New York Stock Exchange Lead
