Virgin Galactic Stock Jumps; Jefferies Initiates Buy on 'Strong' Prospects

Virgin Galactic gets a buy initiation from Jefferies due to its 'strong long-term prospects supported by a growing backlog.'

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report climbed after a Jefferies analyst initiated coverage of the space-travel company with a buy rating and a $33 price target.

Shares of the Las Cruces, N.M., company at last check were rising 8.4% to $26.97.

Zoom Stock Plunges On Outlook, Wall Street Slips From Records

In a note entitled "Offering Space Travel to the Masses," analyst Greg Konrad said "Virgin Galactic has strong long-term prospects supported by a growing backlog and early mover advantage coupled with a unique experiential offering."

"The attractive outlook is boosted by supply ramping with additional spaceships driving capacity to 660 flights a year by 2030 up from capacity of roughly 36 today," Konrad said.

He added that the supply ramp up supports the ability to meet demand, "which is underscored by a desire to explore space coupled with an addressable market that could approach $120 billion of potential future demand and supports a rise to $1.7 billion of revenues by 2030."

"The business model is simple; more customers + more spaceships to meet demand drives top-line growth," the analyst said.

Konrad noted "the multiday experience is a reusable spaceship with 2 pilots and 6 passengers hitting Mach 3 speeds while traveling to a 55 mile altitude for a view from space and the experience of weightlessness."

Why I'm Adding to This Deep Value Play: Real Money's Rev Shark

"This supports an attractive long-term demand profile with ramping supply over the next several years," he said

Konrad said that near-term, the biggest headwind is supply, "which should expand over the next three to four years capturing the financial benefits within backlog."

"Although substantial growth is still a couple of years off, " he added, "we believe valuation will be supported by key catalysts around new customer additions, further clarity on the spaceship ramp, coupled with the start of more substantial commercial flights in 2022."

Earlier this month, the company's founder, Richard Branson, sold about $300 million of shares as he looked to bolster his other businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Last month, Branson and a five-person flight crew completed a test flight on the company's VSS Unity space plane with plans to launch space tourism trips next year.

Branson beat rival billionaire and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos into space, who took his flight a short time later.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.