Virgin Galactic Delays Next Flight

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report said Thursday it is delaying its next flight while it conducts a “planned enhancement program” for its vehicles VMS Eve and VSS Unity and while it investigates a laboratory test result that raised questions about material strengths.

A “recent laboratory-based tests flagged a possible reduction in the strength margins of certain materials used to modify specific joints, and this requires further physical inspection,” the company said in a statement.

“While this new lab test data has had no impact on the vehicles, our test flight protocols have clearly defined strength margins, and further analysis will assess whether any additional work is required to keep them at or above established levels. Given the time required for this effort, the Company has determined the most efficient and expedient path to commercial service is to complete this work now in parallel with the planned enhancement program"

The company said it will conduct its "Unity 23 test flight after this work is complete."

Shares of Virgin Galactic fell $3.26, or 13.6%, to $20.80 in after-hours trading Thursday.

Corsair Gaming Revenue

Elsewhere in after-hours trading, shares of Corsair Gaming (CRSR) - Get Corsair Gaming, Inc. Report fell after the company warned that logistics and supply chain issues have held back net revenue by at least 10% for 2021.

The maker of video gaming gear cited in particular “the lack of affordable GPUs in the retail channel.”

Corsair said it now sees net revenue of $391 million for the third quarter. The company cut its 2021 annual net revenue guidance to a range of $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion.

Shares of Corsair fell $1.85, or 6.9%, to $25.13 in after-hours trading.