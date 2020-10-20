Virgin Galactic Climbs on Short Seller Chanos's Comments - TheStreet
Virgin Galactic Climbs on Short Seller Chanos's Comments

Virgin Galactic rose Tuesday after the short seller Jim Chanos reportedly said he would go long any of the space companies that have gone public.
Author:
Publish date:

Virgin Galactic Holdings  (SPCE)  rose Tuesday after a noted short seller reportedly said he would go long any of the space companies that have gone public.

Shares of the Las Cruces, N.M., company, which was founded by the U.K. entrepreneur Richard Branson, at last check were 6.5% higher at $24.32.

Jim Chanos, president and founder of Kynikos Associates of New York, made his comments at Grant’s Fall 2020 conference in New York City, Reuters reported.

In interviews, Chanos has described his investment strategy as "intensive research into stocks," where he looks for fundamental failures in market valuation, from underestimated or unreported failings in the business or the market of a particular stock.

This is followed by taking a substantial short position, which he is willing to hold for a long time. Chanos was a short seller of Enron throughout 2001.

On Monday, Virgin Galactic President Mike Moses told New Mexico state lawmakers that the first test space flight from Spaceport America will happen sometime this fall. That's the final step before taking paying customers into space, according to KOB News.

"Pretty big milestone. New Mexico will join California and Florida as only the third state in the U.S. to host human spaceflight missions and send people into space,” Moses said.

Virgin Galactic has already moved into Spaceport America and is the main tenant. 

Last month, Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino initiated coverage of Virgin Galactic with a positive rating and $20 share-price target.

“While this is an untested market, we believe SPCE’s offering will be tapping into significant latent demand for space tourism," he said.

Virgin Galactic is an “innovator of space technology with a truly unique offering that will allow civilians and professionals alike to access space for entertainment and research purposes,” Minervino wrote. 

In August, company posted a net loss of $63 million, or 30 cents a share, vs. a loss of $41 million, or 23 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting a loss of 26 cents a share.

