5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Virgin Galactic, Beyond Meat, Tesla

Virgin Galactic, Beyond Meat, Tesla, Strongbridge Biopharma and MMA Capital Holdings are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks were rising Monday as Wall Street focused on the economic recovery but also remained concerned about the impact of higher inflation.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Virgin Galactic | Increase 14.8%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report skyrocketed after the company successfully completed its first space flight in more than two years, taking it a step closer to offering regular commercial trips into outer space.

The company, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, conducted a test flight from Spaceport America, New Mexico, on Saturday.

2. Beyond Meat | Increase 9.1%

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report heated up after analysts at Bernstein lifted their rating on the plant-based foodmaker to outperform ahead of what it sees as a "significant" increase in restaurant sales powered by state reopenings around the country.

Analyst Alexia Howard has a $130 price target on the stock.

3. Tesla | Increase 3%

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report rose after Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan initiated coverage of the electric vehicle maker with an equal rating and a $590 price target.

Langan said he expected "deliveries to continue to surprise to the upside near term, which gives support to TSLA bulls."

4. Strongbridge | Increase 13.3%

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) - Get Report surged after Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) - Get Report announced that it was acquiring the company in a deal that values Stongbridge at $267 million.

Xeris will pay with stock and contingent value rights.

5. MMA Capital Holdings | Increase 58.5%

MMA Capital Holdings (MMAC) - Get Report rose after Fundamental Advisors LP said it would acquire the financial services company in an all-cash transaction valued at about $161.7 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, holders of MMA's common stock will receive $27.77 a share in cash upon the closing of the merger.