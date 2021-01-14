Virgin Galactic, Beyond Meat, Bed Bath: 5 Top Stock Gainers Thursday

Virgin Galactic, Beyond Meat, Bed Bath & Beyond, AeroVironment and BlackBerry are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were climbing into record territory following a report that said President-elect Joe Biden could unveil a Covid-19 relief package of about $2 trillion.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Virgin Galactic | Percentage Increase 14%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares surged after ARK Investment Management filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a space exploration exchange-traded fund.

Expectations are that Virgin Galactic would be one of the fund’s holdings.

2. Beyond Meat | Percentage Increase 12%

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report climbed after Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Report said its Taco Bell subsidiary was exploring a partnership with the company for a new plant-based product that will be tested next year.

This will be the first plant-based meat menu offering by the Mexican fast-food chain.

3. Bed Bath & Beyond | Percentage Increase 14%

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report advanced after other stocks in the home goods sector advanced.

The retailer announced the appointment of two new senior vice presidents in the marketing department.

4. AeroVironment | Percentage Increase 27%

AeroVironment (AVAV) - Get Report shares took off after the unmanned aircraft technology company said it would acquire Arcturus UAV, which provides Group 2 and 3 unmanned aircraft systems in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $405 million.

The deal is expected to close during fourth quarter of AeroVironment’s fiscal year.

5. BlackBerry | Percentage Increase 17%

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report rose after Chief Financial Officer Steve Rai confirmed reports that the security and software services company had sold several patents covering mobile technology to China's Huawei Technologies.

Rai, speaking at J.P. Morgan’s 19th Annual Tech/Auto Forum Conference Call, said "there was a very small number of patents that are no longer relevant to the business."