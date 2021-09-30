September 30, 2021
What Happens If the Government Shuts Down
What Happens If the Government Shuts Down
Virgin Atlantic Reportedly Postpones IPO Until Early 2022

Virgin Atlantic had been considering going public this autumn, but the airline will now wait until next year.
The Richard-Branson-controlled airline Virgin Atlantic reportedly delayed its plan to go public until early 2022 to focus on the reopening of the transatlantic market.

Virgin had been considering a float this autumn, but it will now wait until next year so it can focus on, and benefit from, the wider restart of travel between Britain and the U.S., Reuters reported. The news services cited a person familiar with the situation.

Stocks Gain As Brutal September Comes To A Close; Retail Pounded On Supply Chain Worries

Sky News reported in August that Virgin Atlantic was considering an IPO and a possible listing on the London Stock Exchange to reinforce the company's finances as it banked on a rebound in transatlantic travel.

An IPO would be the first time Virgin Atlantic has sold stock to the public since launching operations in 1984. 

Entrepreneur Branson holds 51% of the airline through his Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines 49%, Reuters reported.

Branson would likely give up control of the company under an IPO unless he elects to subscribe to new equity in the airline.

The U.S. has said that in November it will allow in fully vaccinated travelers from Britain and dozens of other countries. That would fully reopen Virgin Atlantic's main market for the first time in 18 months.

Bookings surged by a factor of seven the day when the U.S. announced the rule change, Virgin said on Sept. 21.

After Virgin Atlantic's transatlantic travel business was hit hard by the pandemic in 2020, the airline last September arranged a £1.1 billion (US$1.67 billion) rescue package. 

That funding included £200 million from Branson, a loan from hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management and funding from existing creditors.

In addition to the IPO, Virgin was also considering other funding options.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

In August, Delta Air Lines, the Atlanta carrier, told employees to get vaccinated or face a $200 monthly surcharge on their health-care plans. 

Earlier this month, the company said vaccinations increased to 78% from 74%. Delta has 80,000 workers.

Branson's other ventures include his space tourism company Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report, which was climbing Thursday after federal officials cleared the company to resume licensed space flights.

