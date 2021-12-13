Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Virgin Atlantic Gets $530M Infusion as Airline Industry Takes New Hits

Virgin had been scheduled to IPO earlier this year but reportedly delayed plans until early next year.
Author:

Richard Branson's Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines raised $530 million in new funding for struggling airline Virgin Atlantic as the aviation industry struggles with new Covid-19 travel restrictions. 

The new funds will help the airline balance its finances, cut debt, improve liquidity and withstand any prolonged downturn from a virus. 

"Virgin Atlantic's business has transformed, allowing them to emerge from the pandemic a stronger airline," said Josh Bayliss, CEO of Branson's Virgin Group

Major British airlines called on the government to remove testing rules for vaccinated passengers and asked for bailout funds from the government.

Virgin had been in-line to go public this year, but the company reportedly delayed its IPO until early 2022 in order to focus on the reopening of the transatlantic market.

Sky News reported in August that Virgin Atlantic was considering an IPO and a possible listing on the London Stock Exchange to reinforce the company's finances as it banked on a rebound in transatlantic travel.

An IPO would be the first time Virgin Atlantic has sold stock to the public since launching operations in 1984. 

