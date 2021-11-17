Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Pfizer Agrees to Generic Production of COVID-19 Pill: Everything We Know So Far
Pfizer Agrees to Generic Production of COVID-19 Pill: Everything We Know So Far
Publish date:

Vir Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline Get U.S. $1B Pact for Covid Treatment

Vir and Glaxo have developed a monoclonal antibody Covid treatment that the U.S. is purchasing.
Author:

Shares of Vir Biotechnology  (VIR) - Get Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Report jumped Wednesday after the compa said it and U.K. partner GlaxoSmithKline  (GSK) - Get GlaxoSmithKline plc Sponsored ADR Report signed U.S. government contracts valued at about $1 billion for a Covid-19 treatment. 

The U.S. government has contracts to purchase sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for the early treatment of Covid-19. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2021 granted emergency use authorization for the drug. 

Shares of Vir at last check jumped 9.2% to $36.50 while Glaxo American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $42.13. 

TheStreet Recommends

"Monoclonal antibodies play an essential role in the treatment of certain patients with Covid-19 and ... this agreement will allow more health-care providers and patients who are at high risk for progression to severe Covid-19 to access sotrovimab," Vir Chief Executive George Scangos said in a statement. 

In June, GSK and Vir announced confirmatory full results for the Phase 3 trial of the treatment. The results showed a 79% reduction in hospitalizations for more than 24 hours or death due to any cause by Day 29 compared with a placebo. 

The trial showed that intramuscular administration of sotrovimab was "non-inferior" to IV administration for the early treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in high risk, non-hospitalized adults and adolescents ages 12 and older. 

“Given the large number of patients who continue to become ill with Covid-19 across many regions in the U.S., there is an ongoing need for access to effective treatments," GSK CEO Hal Barron said in a statement. 

Free Cash Flow Top Image
F

What Is Free Cash Flow? Definition, Examples & FAQ

Biogen Lead
INVESTING

Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Gets Negative European Vote

Target Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Target, Lucid, Lowe's

Chinese Cancer Drugs Developer CStone's Shares Surge On US$480 Million Deal With US Pharma Giant Pfizer
MARKETS

Pfizer Stock Active After CFO Retirement, FDA Application For COVID Pill Approval

Target Lead
MARKETS

Target Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Beat As Margin Pressures Mount

Lowe's Lead
MARKETS

Lowe's Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 Sales Guidance Boost

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Target, Visa, Tesla, Pfizer and Lucid Active, Stocks Steady Amid Inflation Worries

18 visa Vastram : Shutterstock.com
MARKETS

Visa Stock Slumps After Amazon Says It Won't Take UK-Issued Credit Cards